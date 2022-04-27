EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Short Interest Down 98.5% in April

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of EuroSite Power stock remained flat at $$0.06 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. EuroSite Power has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
