EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Short Interest Down 98.5% in April

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EuroSite Power stock remained flat at $$0.06 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. EuroSite Power has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get EuroSite Power alerts:

About EuroSite Power (Get Rating)

EuroSite Power Inc, owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EuroSite Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroSite Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.