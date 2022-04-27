EVERTEC, Inc. (EVTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

EVERTEC has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. EVERTEC has a payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EVERTEC to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

EVERTEC stock opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.56. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.99.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 29,253 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $1,177,725.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,858.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,341 shares of company stock worth $8,080,318 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

