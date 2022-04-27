Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.30 million. Evofem Biosciences reported sales of $1.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 281.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year sales of $34.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.96 million to $40.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $67.74 million, with estimates ranging from $35.81 million to $94.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

EVFM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $0.53 to $0.57 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 90,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,214. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.37. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 80,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67,332 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 181,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 472,459 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $798,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 3,997,848 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

