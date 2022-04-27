Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €32.34 ($34.78).

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVK. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($41.94) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.56) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €34.70 ($37.31) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday.

FRA:EVK traded down €0.23 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €24.53 ($26.38). 896,301 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €25.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.31. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($28.80) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($35.45).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

