Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Exact Sciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

EXAS stock traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,454. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $140.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $310,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXAS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

