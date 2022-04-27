Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Exact Sciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
EXAS stock traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,454. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $140.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.14.
In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $310,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXAS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.
Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.
