Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Holdings Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,208,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,676 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Exelon worth $69,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Exelon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 2.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.37. 107,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,237,863. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 77.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on EXC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

In other Exelon news, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

