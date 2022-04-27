Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.05 Million

Brokerages expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) to post sales of $195.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $193.10 million and the highest is $197.00 million. Exterran reported sales of $136.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $796.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $763.60 million to $829.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $806.95 million, with estimates ranging from $790.90 million to $823.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exterran.

EXTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exterran in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Exterran news, CFO David Alan Barta purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flat Footed LLC bought a new stake in Exterran in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,492,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exterran by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 307,138 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert lifted its position in Exterran by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 501,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 299,250 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exterran in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Exterran by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 217,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 110,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,882. The company has a market cap of $217.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. Exterran has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

