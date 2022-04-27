Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Gap Down to $11.30

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.30, but opened at $10.87. Extreme Networks shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 10,765 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,494,900 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,914,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,956,000 after buying an additional 2,912,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 30.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,115,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,915 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,642,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,792,000 after acquiring an additional 563,750 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 775,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 413,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 185.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 364,032 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

