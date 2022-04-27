F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The network technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F5 had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. F5 updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $193.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $174.34 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.98, for a total transaction of $208,379.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,529 shares of company stock worth $2,916,796. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in F5 stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of F5, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,022 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FFIV. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on F5 from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised F5 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on F5 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on F5 from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.36.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

