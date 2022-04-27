Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) shares rose 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $7.04. Approximately 1,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 430,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FATH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,480,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:FATH)

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, CNC machining, injection molding and tooling, and sheet metal fabrication, as well as urethane casting, model assembly and finishing, engineering and design support, and quality inspection services for the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive, and IOT sectors.

