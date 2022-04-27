Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Ferrari worth $140,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Ferrari by 2,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of RACE traded up $4.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,801. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.31. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $178.87 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The company has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $1.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

RACE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($274.19) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.64.

Ferrari Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.