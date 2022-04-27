Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Ferrari worth $140,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Ferrari by 2,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of RACE traded up $4.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,801. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.31. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $178.87 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The company has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $1.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.
RACE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($274.19) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.64.
Ferrari Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
