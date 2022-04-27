Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,000 ($25.49) price target on the stock.

FEVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.22) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.39) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fevertree Drinks to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($25.49) to GBX 1,650 ($21.03) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($29.31) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,600 ($33.14) to GBX 2,250 ($28.68) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,264.44 ($28.86).

FEVR opened at GBX 1,798 ($22.92) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,777.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,254.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.07. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of GBX 1,456.09 ($18.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,871 ($36.59). The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.37 ($0.68) per share. This is a boost from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

