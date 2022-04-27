Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.16 and last traded at $45.16. Approximately 242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.01.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 19.42% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

