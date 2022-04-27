Fiduciary Planning LLC Buys 8,695 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,677,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,688 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,358,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,858,000 after acquiring an additional 828,104 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 378.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,532 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,084,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,184,000 after acquiring an additional 162,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,909,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,698,000 after acquiring an additional 318,444 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.34. 3,811,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645,133. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.66. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $46.38.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.