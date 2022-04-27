Fiduciary Planning LLC Has $326,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fiduciary Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,439 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $77,688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,289 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $993,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $4.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,011,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,323,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,568 shares of company stock worth $34,511,204. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

