Fiduciary Planning LLC Increases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for about 0.5% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,300,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP traded up $16.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $472.01. 1,021,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,938. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $417.54 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $458.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

