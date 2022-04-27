Fiduciary Planning LLC Sells 1,950 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fiduciary Planning LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.03. 24,810,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,047,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $276.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

