Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Fintel’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON FNTL opened at GBX 219 ($2.79) on Wednesday. Fintel has a 12 month low of GBX 187 ($2.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 255.22 ($3.25). The company has a market cap of £225.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 212.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 219.80.

In related news, insider David Thompson bought 7,000 shares of Fintel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £15,890 ($20,252.36).

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech. The Intermediary Services segment offers compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

