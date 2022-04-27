First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 29.95%.

Shares of FBMS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.71. The stock had a trading volume of 939 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,177. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $670.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average is $37.35. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $42.89.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

In other news, Director Ted E. Parker bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Bancshares by 72.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 1,274.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 94.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

FBMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About First Bancshares (Get Rating)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.