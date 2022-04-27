First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bank had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ FRBA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a market cap of $264.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.83.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. First Bank’s payout ratio is 13.33%.
FRBA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About First Bank
First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
