First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBAGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bank had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a market cap of $264.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. First Bank’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Bank by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Bank by 285.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 58,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Bank by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Bank by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter.

FRBA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

