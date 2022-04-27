First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. First Busey updated its Q1 guidance to $0.52 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.68. 332,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,391. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. First Busey has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 141.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 31,069 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 33.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 102.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. 45.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of First Busey from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

