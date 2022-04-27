First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) PT Lowered to C$19.50

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
FCXXF stock remained flat at $$13.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $15.14.
