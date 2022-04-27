First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. First Commonwealth Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Shares of FCF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.02. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $17.63.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $92.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCF. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,828,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,248,000 after acquiring an additional 295,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 531,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 116,502 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 54,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial (Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.