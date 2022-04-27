First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Issues Earnings Results

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $92.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

FCF opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.02. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $17.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 172.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 531,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 116,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCF. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

