First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

THFF traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.51. 1,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,156. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Financial has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $47.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $542.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Financial by 121.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in First Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 168.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 525.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

