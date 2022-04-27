First Foundation Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

First Foundation has a payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Foundation to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,906. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.96.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Foundation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on First Foundation from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, Director Diane M. Rubin bought 1,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Foundation by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,126,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,719,000 after buying an additional 171,563 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in First Foundation by 639.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 54,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

