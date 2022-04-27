First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of FFWM traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 13,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,493. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In related news, Director Diane M. Rubin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $26,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Foundation by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Foundation by 118.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 34.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of First Foundation from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

