First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%.
First Horizon has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. First Horizon has a payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Horizon to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.
Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99.
In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 438,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,632,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,645,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,203,000 after buying an additional 687,370 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.
First Horizon Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
