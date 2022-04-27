First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

First Horizon has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. First Horizon has a payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Horizon to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 438,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,632,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,645,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,203,000 after buying an additional 687,370 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

