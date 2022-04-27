First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $262.14

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.14 and traded as high as $268.00. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $254.00, with a volume of 814 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $859.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.92.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.94 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 4.85%. First National Bank Alaska’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.38%.

About First National Bank Alaska

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

