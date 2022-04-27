First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

FNLIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of First National Financial stock remained flat at $$30.91 on Wednesday. First National Financial has a one year low of $29.94 and a one year high of $43.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

