First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 13.39%.
Shares of NASDAQ FSFG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 13,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $178.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.85. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $29.98.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.60%.
A number of brokerages have commented on FSFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.
About First Savings Financial Group (Get Rating)
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Savings Financial Group (FSFG)
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.