First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 13.39%.

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 13,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $178.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.85. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $29.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 76.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 20,405 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

