First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 470,949 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,982,996 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,949 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $258,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 85,529 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 136,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,091,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $166,967,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $207.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average of $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

