First Trust Advisors LP Buys 111,941 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,744,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,941 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 3.48% of Tenable worth $206,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Tenable by 57.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $55.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -129.11 and a beta of 1.60. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $63.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.30.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $1,108,369.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,630.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $2,081,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,717,367.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 277,646 shares of company stock worth $15,782,827. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenable Profile (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.