First Trust Advisors LP Buys 29,712 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780,781 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,712 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Starbucks worth $91,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Starbucks by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.49. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $75.63 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.58.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

