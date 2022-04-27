First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,123,997 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 123,294 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.63% of eBay worth $274,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $742,151,000 after purchasing an additional 204,230 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,861,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $337,059,000 after acquiring an additional 184,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $292,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,947,433 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $275,017,000 after acquiring an additional 36,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average is $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

