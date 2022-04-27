First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,779,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122,842 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 4.15% of Mimecast worth $221,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mimecast by 39.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,685,000 after buying an additional 2,222,590 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Mimecast by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,667,000 after acquiring an additional 744,726 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Mimecast by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 889,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,548,000 after acquiring an additional 447,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the third quarter valued at about $27,412,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Mimecast by 70.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 773,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,195,000 after purchasing an additional 319,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.76 on Wednesday. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $85.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.94, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Mimecast ( NASDAQ:MIME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

