First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,516,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,571 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $85,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $49.46 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.42. The stock has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

