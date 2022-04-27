First Trust Advisors LP Has $184.18 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 918,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,180 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $184,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,769,099,000 after purchasing an additional 631,566 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,691 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,766 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,807,000 after purchasing an additional 125,073 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,145 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $169.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.03 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

