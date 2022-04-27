First Trust Advisors LP Has $213.17 Million Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,728,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020,601 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.43% of NIO worth $213,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,446,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,313 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,414,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,661,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 4,138.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,107,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,086,000 after buying an additional 2,057,676 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. 86 Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NIO from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.24.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIO (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

