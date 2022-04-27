First Trust Advisors LP Has $215.95 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,194,966 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 80,126 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $215,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 296.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,241,000 after purchasing an additional 160,815 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $2,146,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 179,502 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $178.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.05.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.92) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.85.

In related news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 10,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $2,153,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total value of $2,771,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,175 shares of company stock valued at $25,666,576. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

