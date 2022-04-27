First Trust Advisors LP Has $266.75 Million Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.75% of MongoDB worth $266,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in MongoDB by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in MongoDB by 5.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 5.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.72.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $352.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.42 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.93. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total transaction of $13,933,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,833 shares of company stock valued at $57,329,693 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.