First Trust Advisors LP Has $83.06 Million Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 144,377 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $83,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $75.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average of $70.53. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

PNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.32.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

