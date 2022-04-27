First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,190 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.42% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $85,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $52,867,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,684,369,000 after acquiring an additional 224,569 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,616,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,800,388,000 after purchasing an additional 200,967 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 523,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,882,000 after purchasing an additional 195,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4,051.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 149,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,257,000 after purchasing an additional 146,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALNY opened at $155.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.31. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.71.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

