First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,316 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,554 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.61% of RingCentral worth $105,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in RingCentral by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in RingCentral by 609.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral stock opened at $85.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.42. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.03 and a twelve month high of $335.18.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.80%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.57.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

