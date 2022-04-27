First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 133.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,245 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523,873 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of Cheniere Energy worth $92,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,808,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $3,262,000. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.6% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $135.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.21 and a 52-week high of $149.42.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNG. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

