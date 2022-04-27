First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,770,716 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,505,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770,716 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $201,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 30.39 and a quick ratio of 30.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average of $72.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.68. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,575,625 over the last ninety days.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

