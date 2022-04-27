First Trust Advisors LP Sells 53,007 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,007 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $101,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,752,000 after acquiring an additional 357,886 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after acquiring an additional 953,521 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after acquiring an additional 470,522 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,504,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,877,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.39.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,811,284,409.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $282.83 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $314.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.95. The firm has a market cap of $269.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.