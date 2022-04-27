First Trust Advisors LP Sells 842,005 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 453,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 842,005 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $89,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TROW. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.27.

Shares of TROW opened at $131.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.80. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.43 and a 1 year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

