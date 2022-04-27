First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,417,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 43,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 734.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after acquiring an additional 374,994 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $45.73. 51,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,536. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average of $50.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

