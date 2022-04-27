Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.40-6.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.32-16.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.52 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $96.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.80. The stock has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $125.46.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

